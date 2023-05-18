WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute is one of more than 2,000 museums nationwide participating in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to active-duty U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The program begins Saturday on Armed Forces Day and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 4. Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“We look forward to welcoming U.S. military personnel and their families to the Clark this summer and to thanking them for their service and commitment,” said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon director of the Clark Art Institute. “We have been so inspired by our participation in the Blue Star program that the Clark has extended our free admission program for active duty military members on a year-round basis.”
“We thank the 2023 Blue Star Museums who invite military personnel and their families to experience the many wonders they have to offer, whether it’s a glimpse into the past, an encounter with awe-inspiring art, or a moment of discovery,” said Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The Clark is helping to enrich the lives of military families and build meaningful connections between our nation’s military and their local community.”
Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science, and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses, and more, and hail from all 50 states, District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the United States Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
