WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen "Inside Out" on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The film is shown as part of the Clark’s five-part Summer Outdoor Movie Series. The film screens outdoors near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool, beginning at dusk at around 7:45 p.m.
A brilliantly paced film, fast-moving yet whimsical, "Inside Out" (2015; 1 hour, 35 minutes) dives into the interior world of an 11-year-old girl named Riley (Kaitlyn Dias). With splendid casting, we meet her emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith from The Office), Disgust (Mindy Kaling), to name a few. Get ready to feel your feelings.
The event is free. Bring a picnic and your own seating. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The final screening in the Summer Outdoor Movie Series is "Johnny Guitar" on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.