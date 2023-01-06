WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen Walt Disney’s "Fantasia" in its auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
The showing is the second event in the Clark’s Film and Drawing series, inspired by the exhibition, Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France.
"Fantasia," which runs for two hours, illustrates animation’s connection to the embodied, lyrical quality of drawing. When released in 1940, Disney studio's third feature film was a technological marvel, introducing stereophonic sound to the masses. A musical fantasy extraordinaire and a study in contradictions — refined, yet gauche; experimental, yet corporate — "Fantasia" lives up to its name.
The event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next screening in the Film and Drawing series is Experimental Animation of the ’60s and ’70s on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.