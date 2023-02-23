WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will screen “Day for Night” on March 16 at 6 p.m. in its auditorium. The showing is the second event in the Clark’s five-part series, “Manton 50th Anniversary Film Series: Films of 1973,” featuring some of the great cinematic highlights of a remarkable year.
In “Day for Night” (1973; 1 hours, 56 minutes), film director Francois Truffaut appears as the harried director of a frivolous melodrama, the shooting of which is plagued by the whims of a neurotic actor (Jean-Pierre Leaud), an aging but still forceful Italian diva (Valentina Cortese), and a British ingenue haunted by personal scandal (Jacqueline Bisset). An irreverent paean to the prosaic craft of cinema, as well as a delightful human comedy about the pitfalls of sex and romance, “Day for Night” is anchored by robust performances and a sparkling score by the legendary Georges Delerue.
Admission to the Clark is free through March. No registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next screening in the series is “Love and Anarchy” on March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.