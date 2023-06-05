WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute hosts its annual summer book club in the Clark Center lower level on Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. Book lovers and Clark staff members discuss a book related to the summer’s monumental exhibition, “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth.”
This year’s book selection is “So Much Longing in So Little Space: The Art of Edvard Munch,” a personal meditation on Munch’s life and work by Norwegian author Karl Ove Knausgård. The evening begins with a brief tour of “Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth;” wine and conversation follow.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $8 for members. Advance registration is required and capacity is limited.
Paperback copies of Knausgård’s book are available for purchase in the Museum Store. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.