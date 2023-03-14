WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will host a lecture by exhibition curator Robert Wiesenberger on Paul Goesch, the subject of “Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch,” on view in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery for Works on Paper through June 11. The free talk is presented on April 8 at 2 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium in the Manton Research Center.
Goesch (1885-1940) produced one of the most inventive, peculiar and poignant bodies of work to emerge from Weimar, Germany. An artist and architect, he made both fanciful figurative drawings and visionary architectural designs. The latter, in a riot of colors, drip with invented ornament and resemble little made then or since.
Goesch was a valued member of the expressionist circles of the 1920s, even as he struggled with schizophrenia — a condition for which he was institutionalized, and ultimately murdered by the Nazis. On the occasion of the first solo presentation of his work in North America, and first monograph in English, this talk presents Goesch’s practice and explores the resonances of his work in the histories of art, architecture and psychology.
The event is free; no registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
“Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch” is organized by the Clark Art Institute and curated by Wiesenberger, curator of contemporary projects. It is based on the Paul Goesch collection at the Canadian Centre for Architecture in Montreal.
This exhibition is made possible by Katherine and Frank Martucci.