WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute offers a geology presentation and walk around its campus on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m., led by Bod Wobus, professor emeritus of geology at Williams College. The event begins at the Manton Research Center.
Wobus guides visitors through the history of the granite slabs that comprise the Manton Research Center and Tadao Ando-designed Clark Center. Discover how the minerals and patterns — art forms in themselves — can be interpreted to trace the granites of the grounds beyond the Manton Research Center’s 50th anniversary.
The event is free. Advance registration is required because capacity is limited. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.