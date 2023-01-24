WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute will host a virtual talk with acclaimed furniture designer Jomo Tariku on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.
Tariku will discuss his design process and his relationship to the history of design, including the use of drawing like those by 18th-century designers as seen in the Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France exhibition, on view through March 12. The lecture is presented as part of the Clark’s Conversations with Artists series.
Ethiopian American artist and industrial designer Tariku is known for his modern African-themed furniture. Tariku’s pieces include a variety of artistic designs that synthesize his own experiences of diverse culture, historical structures, architecture, traditional furniture, colors, artifacts, landscapes, wildlife, hairstyles, and more. As a child growing up in Ethiopia, Tariku was drawn to the eclectic art, souvenirs, and furniture pieces his father collected during his travels throughout Africa and beyond.
Tariku developed his skills as a craftsman while spending two summer breaks working at a furniture builder in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He went on to study Industrial Design at the University of Kansas. His craft expresses a modern harmony of heritage, humanity, and design sensibility. Tariku’s namesake collection, launched in 2017, has been featured in numerous publications including Elle Decor, Architectural Digest, and Interior Design. Tariku currently lives and works outside Washington, D.C.
The event is free, but advance registration is required. Registrants will receive a Zoom link upon registration. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.