WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute continues its five-part outdoor concert series with a performance by Joe Henry on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. The free outdoor concert takes place near the Reflecting Pool.
Grammy award–winning musician and troubadour Henry performs his singular style of folk and Americana. As a songwriter and artist, Henry is celebrated for his exploration of the human experience.
A hyper-literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating, and hopeful, he draws an author’s eye for the overlooked detail across a broad swath of American musical styles. Brimming with a tenderness for the complexities of New England life, Henry’s lyrics will resonate over the Clark’s forested landscape.
The concert is free. Bring a picnic and your own seating. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next outdoor concert is performed by Makaya McCraven on Wednesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool.