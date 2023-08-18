WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute presents an artist talk with Pallavi Sen on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3 p.m.
Sen leads an informal conversation about the sculptural artist’s garden that she and a group of Williams College students are cultivating as part of the Clark’s Humane Ecology: Eight Positions exhibition. The talk takes place on the Lunder Center’s Moltz Terrace.
Sen and the students will walk through the garden and discuss the process of cultivation from seed-to-seed. They also describe the garden's double status as an artwork and productive food source.
Featuring eight contemporary artists who consider the intertwined natural and social dimensions of ecological relationships, Humane Ecology: Eight Positions includes sculpture, sound installation, video, and plantings. Each artist represents a distinct approach and place, or “position,” and the complex dynamics between living things and their environments is essential to their thinking. Through their work, these artists illuminate patterns of cultivation and care, migration and adaptation, extraction, and exploitation that span historical, geographical, and species lines. Humane Ecology is presented in outdoor and indoor spaces at the Clark, including both the Clark Center and Lunder Center at Stone Hill.
Free. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.