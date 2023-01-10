WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A new concert series at the Clark Art Institute, Concerts at the Conforti, kicks off on Jan. 28 with an afternoon performance of new classical music at 3 p.m., followed by an evening show of electronic music at 7 p.m. Both events are presented in the Michael Conforti Pavilion at the Clark.
The American Modern Opera Company performs the afternoon concert, presenting a program featuring music composed and arranged by AMOC musicians. Doug Balliett, Emi Ferguson, Jordan Dodson and Keir GoGwilt create a unique blend of folk, baroque and classical influences to tell musical stories about journeys across the Camino de Santiago, the Irish Sea and the continental U.S. Combining spoken narration, song and virtuosic instrumental playing, this program tells compelling stories about the dreams, desires and difficulties that draw folks away from home.
Sam Prekop and Greg Davis headline the evening concert, presented in partnership with Belltower Records (North Adams), with Western Massachusetts’ own Wednesday Knudsen and Kryssi Batallene opening. For more than 25 years, as a solo artist and as a part of The Sea and Cake, Prekop has created a singular sound that is both inventive and warm. His distinctive vocals, guitar playing, and work on modular analog synthesizers are innovative and delicate. Davis is an internationally recognized electronic musician and composer who has been making records and playing shows since 2001. Wednesday Knudsen and Kryssi Batallene are noted for their performance in solo and collaborative projects such as those with Pigeons, Mountain Movers and Headroom.
Tickets to either the afternoon or evening concerts are $10 for general admission, $8 for members, and $7 for students. A ticket for either event admits the ticket holder to both performances. For more information and to register, visit clarkart.edu/events.
The next Concerts at the Conforti performance, presented by Bill Nace and Matt Krefting, is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. in the Michael Conforti Pavilion.