WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will host a tree walk led by Horticulturist and Clark Grounds Manager Matthew Noyes on Thursday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m. The event begins on the Fernández Terrace by the Clark’s reflecting pool.
Noyes takes visitors on a walk through the forested landscape of the Clark’s grounds on Stone Hill. Throughout the 140 acres of expansive lawns, meadows, and walking trails, the tour highlights the basics of New England tree identification, ongoing stewardship of the Clark’s grounds, and the sustainability practices in place to preserve the Clark’s natural resources.
The event is free. Advance registration is required and capacity is limited. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.