WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will host a book talk by Western Massachusetts’ own Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop on Saturday, June 17, at 2 p.m.
Alsop is the author of “Daughter of Spies: Wartime Secrets, Family Lies,” a memoir that traces the shape of her parents’ marriage from a wildly romantic wartime courtship in England to a glamorous life in Cold War Washington, D.C. The event takes place in the Clark’s auditorium, located in the Manton Research Center.
An unflinching examination of her relationship with her brave yet difficult mother, a decoding agent in World War II London, Alsop’s book tells a timely story about the pioneering women who helped win the war, the difficult choices they faced in postwar America, and the powerful effects of secrets. Winthrop speaks with Sara Houghteling, project assistant for the Clark’s Research and Academic Program.
The event is free and no registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.