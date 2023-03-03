WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute celebrates an Artists’ Books Weekend on March 25 and 26, with special guest and internationally recognized book artist Angela Lorenz.
The weekend features two events to mark the occasion, including a Bookmaking Workshop on March 25 at 1 p.m. and a conversation with Lorenz on March 26 at 2 p.m.
The Clark library, in the Manton Research Center, houses more than 5,400 books designed/created by artists as standalone works of art. The Clark library holds more than 30 works by Lorenz, who, through her exquisitely crafted works and thought-provoking content, pushes readers to expand their commonly accepted notion of what a book is.
For the Bookmaking Workshop, meet at the Clark Center Admissions desk.
Lorenz leads this workshop as part of her McSphere (Multi-Cultural Sphere) project, which challenges the notion of what a book is in shape and format. The workshop begins with a guided visit to the Clark’s permanent collection for inspiration and continues with instruction by Lorenz and the hands-on creation of one or more McSpheres, or Material Culture Spheres.
The cost is a $10 materials fee. The workshop is suitable for all skill levels and recommended for ages 14 and up. Reservations are required, and capacity is limited.
The Book Artist in Conversation with Lorenz will be held in the auditorium.
Director of the Library Andrea Puccio will lead a lively conversation with Lorenz, as they delve into the stories behind some of her creations in the Clark library’s collection and her personal philosophy of what constitutes a book.
This event is free. No registration is required.
For more information about Artists’ Books Weekend, visit clarkart.edu/events.