WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute offers a full day of special activities on Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of its Fun on First Sundays program. Admission to the galleries and special exhibitions is free all day, and visitors can enjoy special activities from 1 to 4 p.m.
To honor the Manton Research Center building’s 50th-anniversary celebration, February’s First Sunday theme, weather, is inspired by a special artist in The Clark’s Manton collection — who was as much a meteorologist as he was an artist — John Constable.
Explore tools used to understand weather conditions and pose with a friend in front of the wacky weather photo booth. Then, celebrate the snowy season by making a snow globe or weather landscape. A weather scientist leads discussions about Constable’s cloud paintings at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
While visiting The Clark, visitors can see the newest exhibition, Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France, in the Clark Center galleries.
Featuring a selection of 86 enchanting studies, architectural plans, albums, sketchbooks, prints, and optical devices, the exhibition expands the understanding of drawing as a tool of documentation and creation in the age of Enlightenment. Also on view is On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Manton Research Center. This exhibition chronologically charts the visual response to the ideation, use, and eventual misuse of air in the 19th century.
Admission to The Clark is free through March 2023. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events. No advance registration required.