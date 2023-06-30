WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute debuts a new Writing Closer program in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper with its first session, Writing Closer: Moody Nature. The event will be held Friday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m.
Developed as a “sibling” program to the Clark’s monthly Drawing Closer events, Writing Closer invites writers of all experience and skill levels to work independently on thematic selections from the Clark’s collection of prints, drawings, and photographs. This session focuses on “Moody Nature” in conjunction with the Clark’s major summer exhibition, Edvard Munch: Trembling Earth.
Whether it’s poetry or prose, fiction or non-, a story-in-progress or something completely new, the Trembling Earth works can inspire your writing.
The event is free. Basic materials will be provided. Only graphite pencils are allowed in the Study Center and museum galleries. Advance registration is required; capacity is limited.
To register, visit clarkart.edu/events.