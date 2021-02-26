THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Friday. The state’s death toll is now 204.
Twenty-four Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 10 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Friday. The new cumulative total is 14,963, which is 123 higher than Thursday's total.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 39; Bennington County had 24; Franklin County had 13; Lamoille County had 11; Rutland County had eight; Windham County had six; Addison, Caledonia and Windsor counties each had four; Orleans and Washington counties each had three; and Essex and Orange counties each had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 402.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 292.5, while the rate in Windham County is 222.9.
According to Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development figures, Bennington County has 5,677 active cases per million people, a rate 78 percent higher than the state average, and higher than any surrounding county's.
Bennington County has reported 162 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 90. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 461 over the same period.
So far, 328,832 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 151 since Thursday, to 12,286.
As of Monday, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 17.6% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Thursday that 97,582 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 17.6 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16, an increase of half a percentage point from Wednesday.
The figure is 19.2 percent for Bennington County, and 15.4 percent for Windham County.
So far, the state has received 194,500 doses of vaccine, 148,600 of which have been administered.
PRISON CASES IN NEWPORT
The Vermont Corrections Department on Friday reported an outbreak of the coronavirus at the state prison in Newport where 21 inmates and one staff member tested positive this week.
Testing was done on Tuesday, and the Northern State Correctional Facility was placed in full lockdown on Thursday after getting the results, the Corrections Department said.
Contract tracing is underway, officials said.