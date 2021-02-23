THE NUMBERS
Two Vermonters died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday. The state’s death toll is now 201.
Twenty-eight Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 10 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 14,768 since the beginning of the pandemic.
All 14 of Vermont's counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 27; Bennington County had 11; Franklin County had 10; Addison and Rutland counties each had six; Orleans County had five; Windsor County had four; Orange County had three; and Caledonia, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Windham and Washington counties each had one.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 393.8 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 289.1, while the rate in Windham County is 219.9.
Bennington County has reported 173 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 84. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 476 over the same period.
So far, 327,343 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.5 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 91 since Tuesday, to 11,998.
As of Monday, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
STATE: 16.7% OF ALL VERMONTERS NOW VACCINATED
The Vermont Department of Health reported Wednesday that 92,546 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 16.7 percent of all Vermonters over the age of 16.
The figure is 18.2 percent for Bennington County, and 14.4 percent for Windham County.
VERMONT VETERANS' HOME VISITATION DELAYED
Although the state has issued revised guidelines allowing visitation at long-term care facilities beginning Friday, the Vermont Veterans' Home will not be able to have visitation until March 8 at the earliest, because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 18, the home said. "We must go 14 days without a new staff or resident case of COVID," the home explained in an announcement on its website.
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y., SUBSTITUTES DECORATIONS FOR PARADE
Due to the continued risk associated with COVID-19 and the public health concerns posed by large gatherings, the 2021 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed until further notice. "It’s our hope the parade celebrating our 30th year can be held at a later date," organizers said in a press release.
In place of the March 13 parade, the Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee is asking residents to decorate the village with shamrocks on March 1-17. The committee will judge decorated homes, yards and businesses, and award prizes on March 13 at Wood Park before the 1 p.m. village St. Patrick's walk. "Why not get the kids involved this week and have them make some shamrocks and share them through out the Village," the committee said.