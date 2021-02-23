Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.