THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state’s death toll is now 199.
Thirty-six Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 12 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The health department reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Tuesday. The new cumulative total of cases, 14,691, is 83 cases higher than the last reported total. The department did not explain the discrepancy.
Twelve of 14 of Vermont’s counties reported new cases over the past day. Addison: 10. Bennington: 8. Caledonia: 2. Chittenden: 17. Essex: 0. Franklin: 18. Grand Isle: 0. Lamoille: 6. Orange:2. Orleans: 1. Rutland: 8. Washington: 2. Windham: 7. Windsor: 1.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 390.4 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 287.5, while the rate in Windham County is 219.6.
Bennington County has reported 165 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 84. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 461 over the same period.
So far, 326,838 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests declined slightly to 1.5 percent since the last report (1.6).
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 146 since Monday, to 11,907.
As of Monday, numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard. The health department said it is continuing to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
Lawmakers preparing COVID-19 relief package
Vermont lawmakers are preparing a COVID-19 relief measure to provide assistance to people and businesses across the state while waiting for Congress to pass a bigger package.
The plan being considered supports a variety of programs for children, businesses and long-term investments in health care.
Lawmakers say they can't wait for the $1.9 trillion national package being considered in Washington.
“We have to be ready for that, but until it happens, that money isn’t real yet,” said Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.
The package, which doesn’t have a price tag yet, but would be in the tens of millions of dollars range, would be paid for by leftover federal cash and one-time money from the governor’s budget.
One specific suggestion would be $10 million for business grants, with a cap of $150,000, aimed at businesses that weren’t helped by other programs.