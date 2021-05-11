On May 11 at 6 p.m. The Center for Communication in Medicine will offer a free online webinar, "Coping With COVID-19: The Lived Experience of Patients, Loved Ones and Health care Providers." CCM is committed to presenting SpeakSooner community education programs through our online platform.
The panel includes COVID-19 patient Jim Raposa, his wife Claudia, ICU nurse Gretchen Martinez and Dr. Jennifer Baker-Porazinski, who will offer a dual perspective as a physician and a wife whose husband was seriously ill with COVID-19. They will share their experiences and lessons learned. CCM Executive Director, Bernard Bandman, PhD will moderate. The role of communication between patients, loved ones and health care providers will be addressed.
To learn more and to register, visit speaksooner.org.