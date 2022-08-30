More than 150 works on display at this weekend's Quiltfest

"Hart of Gold" was raffled at Quiltfest in 2019.

 Photo provided
BENNINGTON — Quiltfest will be presented by the Quiet Valley Quilters Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The show will feature over 180 new quilts, the 2020 and 2022 guild challenge quilts, a special Exhibit of 48 quilts by Lucille Makrin, vendors, demonstrations, a consignment boutique, raffle quilts and baskets, and a special memorial exhibit containing 30 quilts. The on-site Quiltfest Café serves breakfast and lunch each day. The café features homemade breakfast sandwiches, pastries, soups, chili, quiche and gourmet sandwiches.

The event will be held at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, 747 East Rd. Admission is $10, and handicap parking is accessible.

For more information, visit http://www.benningtonquiltfest.com/.

