BENNINGTON — Sometimes banks don't just take money — they give it, too.
Jim Brown, president of The Bank of Bennington, announced this week that the bank completed its 2021 annual giving to community food cupboards and fuel funds. In 2021, The Bank of Bennington donated over $25,000 to more than 20 area organizations in 11 towns.
Primarily supporting the good work of food cupboards and heating assistance programs, these November and December donations help low income Vermonters during the holidays and winter.
“We are committed to growing stronger communities in our region. Our corporate structure as a mutual bank means we don’t have any shareholders, and our dedication is to our customers. We believe these donations make a real difference throughout the entire community,” said Brown.
Over the past 12 years, The Bank of Bennington has shown its commitment to the people in the towns it serves by donating over $800,000 to area non-profits in support of the needy, the arts, children and education.
The Bank of Bennington is a mutual bank with a deep commitment to the area. It is the only bank headquartered in Bennington County, and has branches in Bennington, Arlington, Manchester, and Rutland. For more information, visit call 802-442-8121 or visit online at TheBankofBennington.com.