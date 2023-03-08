2022-09-22-APPLEBARN_H.jpg

The Apple Barn on Route 7 South in Bennington.

BENNINGTON — The Apple Barn and Bakeshop is starting its upcoming season on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 (3/14) around the world. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and of course eat pie!

In honor of Pi Day, The Apple Barn will be serving up slices of pie for $3.14 all day long, along with other bakery items and fresh apple cider donuts.

This early start to the 2023 season comes with a focus on the local community. Events planned for the season include a fall maze with a secret twist, the inaugural Blueberry Festival on July 29 with vendors, music, and food, periodic live music, classes, savory food items, and more. 

