ARLINGTON — The 26th Annual Running of the Turkeys 5K road race, 5K walk, and 1K Kids Fun Run will take place in person on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. The start and finish will be located at Fisher Elementary School, 504 East Arlington Road. It’s a scenic southwestern Vermont course with a hill (or two or three…).
Pre-race registration and packet pick-up will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school. Race day registration will be held from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.
For more information, visit the BKVR website at https://www.bkvr.net/running-of-the-turkeys. You can send in a paper registration or sign up online at http://RunningoftheTurkeys.itsyourrace.com.