BENNINGTON — The Friends of the Monument will be sponsoring the Battle Day Road Race and Kids Fun Run as part of the Battle of Bennington commemoration events on Aug. 13.
The race starts and ends at the Bennington Battle Monument in Old Bennington. There will also be a half-mile Kids Fun Run around the monument following the completion of the 5K.
Note that this year’s race will not be timed. Instead, it will be a celebration of all participants. Both runners and walkers are welcome.
There is no registration on the day of the race. Shirt pickup will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 8:30 a.m.
For additional information and online registration, visit: Benningtonbattlemonument.com/events or raceentry.com/races/battle-day-5k-road-race/2022/register.