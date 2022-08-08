Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 2:08 pm
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 delivered thank you cards to Purple Heart recipients on Aug. 5 in advance of Purple Heart Day at The Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington.
