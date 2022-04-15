ESSEX JUNCTION -- Vermont 211, an information and referral program of the United Ways of Vermont that helps connect callers to services throughout the state, reports that it has launched a temporary web page at https://vermont211.org/. As always, the public may also call 2-1-1 anytime day or night, or text their zip code to 898211 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This temporary web page will be up while staff work with a web development firm to create a new and improved website that will go live later this year.
“Vermonters can now search online on our Resource Directory at https://vermont211.org/ to help connect them to resources for everything from tax prep, health care, rental assistance, food resources, and job training,” said Elizabeth Gilman, interim executive director. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we look forward to a more helpful website in the near future.” Those services are also accessible by calling, texting or searching online.
Vermont 211 is a free, confidential service that is supported by individual United Way agencies, the State of Vermont, and other agencies and grants.