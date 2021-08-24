MONTPELIER — The Task Force to Revitalize the Vermont Dairy Industry will meet at the statehouse today from 9 a.m. to noon.
Members of the public can attend the meeting at the statehouse or view it via YouTube.
A 2020 state act requires the Department of Financial Regulation to submit to the Vermont General Assembly an evaluation of the long-term sustainability of dairy farming in Vermont under current regulatory and market conditions. As part of the evaluation, the department was required to submit recommendations for revising regulated dairy pricing and other market regulation in the state to improve the future viability of Vermont dairy farming.
At its meeting, the task force will take testimony concerning milk production from farmers of small, medium and large conventional dairy farms in the state. The task force will take testimony from organic dairy farmers at a subsequent meeting.
Interested parties and members of the public are invited to provide input to the Task Force by emailing dairytaskforce@leg.state.vt.us.
Testimony submitted to the task force and other relevant documents can be found at its website: legislature.vermont.gov/committee/detail/2022/366.