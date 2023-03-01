MARLBORO — The Southern Vermont Natural History Museum will host a discussion led by Mary Wright on Robin Wall Kimmerer’s book “Braiding Sweetgrass” at 4 p.m. on March 25.
The group will discuss this 2013 nonfiction book by Potawatomi Professor Wall Kimmerer.
“Braiding Sweetgrass” focuses on Indigenous knowledge as an alternative or complementary approach to Western mainstream scientific methods.
The book is available for free at Pettee Memorial Library, Whitingham Free Library and Dover Free Library. Contact the museum for more information at vermontmuseum.org or follow the event page on Facebook at facebook.com/vermontmuseum. This event is free to the public, but donations to the museum’s educational programming are appreciated. Refreshments will be served.
This is the last of a three-part “Winter Reading Series.” Because of the positive response the winter series received, the museum is working on a list for three spring books.