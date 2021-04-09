BENNINGTON — Author, researcher, professor and media commentator on issues related to Indigenous peoples, science, and technology as well as Indigenous sexualities, Kim TallBear will be the 2021 Ruth D. Ewing Lecturer at Bennington College.
The lecture will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. This event is free, open to the public, and will take place virtually via Zoom.
“Dr. Kim TallBear is a scholar working at the forefront of Decolonial Sexuality and Indigenous Science and Technology Studies. She is an incredible writer and speaker whose theory grapples with the beautiful intricacies of crafting a postcolonial future,” said Tatiana Abatemarco, a visiting faculty member in Food Studies.
The Ruth D. Ewing Lecture Series serves to bring special guest lecturers in the social sciences to Bennington College. The series was established in honor of alumna Ruth Ewing, who graduated from Bennington in 1937, served as a distinguished trustee from 1979 to 1982 and honored her Bennington education with unstinting generosity.
In her lecture, “Love Promiscuous Style: Unsettling Settler Love,” TallBear combines stories, short creative nonfiction vignettes called 100s, and critical analyses derived from sexuality, anthropological, and environmental studies. She considers how to make love and kin promiscuously without privileging romance, biological connection, and human connection, but neither denigrating nor foreclosing generous human romantic and/or sexual connections when mutually desired and consensual. She considers how a multiplicity of beings — human lovers, friends, family, and other-than-human kin — together constitute an abundant collection of important relations.
TallBear is associate professor, Faculty of Native Studies, University of Alberta, and Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Peoples, Technoscience & Environment. She is also a Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation Fellow. TallBear is the author of “Native American DNA: Tribal Belonging and the False Promise of Genetic Science.” Building on her research on the role of technoscience in settler colonialism, TallBear also studies the colonization of Indigenous sexuality.
She is a regular commentator in US, Canadian, and UK media outlets on issues related to Indigenous peoples, science, and technology as well as Indigenous sexualities. She is a regular panelist on the weekly podcast, Media Indigena. She is a citizen of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate in South Dakota.