ARLINGTON — A huge tag sale will take place at the Arlington Community House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
For sale will be slightly used goods, antiques, tools, toys and games, housewares and more.
The fundraiser will benefit the repair and renovation of the historic Community House, which has served local communities for 75 years as a meeting house and for individual club parties at no cost.
Donations only are accepted. For more information, visit www.arlingtoncommunityhouse.com