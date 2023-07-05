BENNINGTON — Taconic Music's talented Young Artists will perform at The Coffee Bar on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Stop by for a beverage or a pastry and enjoy chamber music by Mendelssohn, Prokofiev, Caroline Shaw and Florence Price in a casual setting. Admission is free.
The nine Young Artists hail from top conservatories in the U.S. They come to Manchester for a four-week long Chamber Music Intensive where they study with Taconic Music's internationally renowned faculty and concertize in the area. For more information visit taconicmusic.org.
The Coffee Bar is located at 109 South Street, Bennington.