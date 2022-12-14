MANCHESTER — Taconic Music invites the community to ring in 2023 with a pair of concerts, starting with a Family Concert on Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. at the Manchester Community Library. This concert features the Taconic Chamber Players and students from Taconic Music’s Strings for Kids. They will play several popular favorites side-by-side. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, and kids are free.
On Dec. 31, the festivities continue at the Inn at Manchester’s Celebration Barn with music from around the world — the delightful Suite Antique by John Rutter, featuring Argentinian tangos, Irish dances, ABBA, Viennese waltzes and more. Led by Taconic co-director and violinist Joana Genova, the nine-piece string band will be joined by guests Vanessa Holroyd, flute, Jonathan Newell, keyboard, and Michael A. Rudiakov on drums and percussion.
The cash bar opens at 5 p.m. The concert is from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., without intermission. Tickets are $30 for general admission. Seating is limited. Tickets and more information are available at taconicmusic.org or 802-362-7162.