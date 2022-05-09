MANCHESTER -- Taconic Music will celebrate its sixth summer season with a lineup of internationally renowned artists performing chamber music from around the globe.
The 2022 Summer Festival, which will take place from June 13 to July 11, includes weekly Saturday evening faculty concerts at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy, a pair of Monday evening Young Artists concerts featuring students from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive (CMI), two Wednesday evening masterclasses, and midweek and weekend performances around the region, including Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester Community Library, Israel Congregation, Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary and School, and other area venues. Free Saturday morning open dress rehearsals round out the offerings.
Commented Artistic Director Ariel Rudiakov, “To paraphrase Maya Angelou, 'people will forget what you said and what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.' This summer we indeed plan for Taconic Music to provide music to lift, inspire, and above all—feel.”
Co-Artistic Director Joana Genova added, “As part of our celebration, we commissioned Dorset artist Gloria Palmer to create our season artwork. Her whimsical and color-filled illustration beautifully captures the spirit our faculty and students hope to convey through music.”
All Saturday and Monday evening concerts will be both live in Manchester and live-streamed on Taconic’s YouTube channel. For those able to attend in person, faculty concerts are $25 for adults, free for students and kids, while young artists concerts are free to all, with a suggested donation at the door of $15 for adults and free for students and children. Reservations are encouraged for all live concerts, and, in what has become “the usual caveat,” Taconic Music will request that all attendees comply with any health guidelines that may be in place at the time of their concerts.
For more information about Taconic Music’s summer festival and year-round programs, visit taconicmusic.org.