BENNINGTON -- Come celebrate and commemorate our country’s newest federal holiday: Juneteenth, on the grounds of Mt. Anthony Union Middle School on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. The event is funded through a $1,000 Rapid Response Grant.
Juneteenth celebrates the freedom of enslaved people in 1865. SVSU Equity Coordinator Jonathan Phipps noted that Juneteenth “is a holiday that is extremely important to the Black and African American communities within the United States, as it is often seen as the first major victory and step towards liberation and equality.”
This free celebration will feature food, music by DJ Jasn Dansby, and guest speakers from community partners and Alana Harte, a local poet, author, educator, and recipient of the 2022 Southern Vermont Emerging Leader Award. There will also be activities for all ages and a drum circle led by Michael Wingfield.
MAU Middle School is located at 747 East Rd, Bennington.