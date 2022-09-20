BENNINGTON — Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union has a new facility and operations manager, and she’s going to paint the district green.
Holly Andersen is the new director of facilities management and operations for SVSU, overseeing the district’s buildings and maintenance. This is a new position that formerly was combined with financial responsibilities. Her first day on the job was Aug. 1.
“The continued expansion of the SVSU created a larger need for directors specifically dedicated to finance and a director specifically dedicated to the operation side of our supervisory union,” said SVSU Superintendent James Culkeen.
Andersen has two daughters in the district, one in elementary school and the other in middle school. In addition, she's president of Adults Interested in Monument and the Parent Teacher Association at Monument Elementary School, giving her a personal investment in the success of the supervisory union.
“When this job became available, I saw that it was a really important opportunity to help our local community by supporting the people who support our children,” said Andersen. “There's over 3,000 kids that really need us.”
While she plans to support the staff she works with by providing the tools, training and encouragement they need to be successful, her main focus is on the buildings and their energy efficiency. Federal money is coming to the district to install new HVAC systems. Andersen sees the opportunity to upgrade the facilities in the district and improve air quality in the schools.
This type of construction and building upgrades are not new to Andersen. She grew up in the industry.
“My father was the project manager for the utilities department at Cornell University for 42 years. So I grew up with broken steam lines, broken water lines, big construction projects, and I come from a family of electricians, carpenters, project managers,” she said.
She got her bachelor's degree in construction management after working with her Uncle Pat and acting as his electrician’s apprentice. She thought it was “the most fun thing in the world. It's like a soap opera, but with power tools.”
Andersen jumped headfirst into this career path, so much so that she got a chainsaw as a wedding gift.
“All I wanted was my own 14-inch blade, Husqvarna chainsaw … [my husband and I] got in a fight because I wanted to cut the cake with it.”
She worked on construction sites for 20 years, and she’s spent the last 13 years at Bennington College, winning awards for her work on energy efficiency.
“We just finished the largest renovation in the college's history at the Commons project,” said Andersen.
The Commons project created an academic and social hub in the heart of campus, according to the college’s website. The project won the 2021 American Architecture Award. Andersen personally won the Energy Champion Award from Efficiency Vermont for her work at the college, among several other achievements regarding her advancing green practices.
“I also am really concerned about our impact on the Earth and energy efficiency and, not only saving money, but being responsible for our carbon emissions,” said Andersen.
Efficiency Vermont also honored Bennington College as an Energy Leader in the Institutional Sector for the energy efficient projects Andersen worked on that saved the college about $85,000 a year.
Andersen plans to bring this unique energy efficient skill set to the SVSU and switch the equipment that runs on “dinosaur juice” — gas — to electric equipment, she said.
“The state of Vermont is so clean, that we want to electrify as much as possible and stop using fossil fuels.”