BENNINGTON — The SVSU Health and Wellness Leadership Team partnered with Andrea Malinowski of Optionz Health & Fitness to offer two 10-week virtual training programs, culminating in a 5K or a 10K run/walk.
The first session ended Saturday, Jan. 23 with a virtual 5k for the 16 participants. Malinowski encouraged all members to get outside and complete their run/walk while physically distant from others.
Following the motto of “your race, your pace,” members of the group were able to accomplish their goals and connect on the dedicated private Facebook page and weekly Zoom meetings to foster an environment of supportive accountability. The group also accomplished the SVSU goal of addressing the need for fostering a system of self-care for all staff.
Participants were encouraged to check in each week, reporting on if they completed the two scheduled workouts in order to be entered into a weekly prize raffle. It was also encouraged for members of the group to tune in to a live video feed where Malinowski walked through the exercises step by step.
Malinowski also offered weekly advice on nutrition, training support, running form and stress management to all participants. The group was intentionally set up to accommodate participants of all abilities and experience levels.
In reference to the first session of training, Malinowski noted that she enjoyed the company of the SVSU staff during her weekly “Coach’s Corner” Zoom chats. “It’s always exciting to watch beginner participants grow in physical and mental strength, face their doubts and cross the finish line,” she said.
The second session for the SVSU employees began on Monday with the option for participants to train for either a 5K or a 10K race, which will be held virtually on April 10.
Malinowski is the owner/operator of Optionz Health & Fitness, a Southern Vermont wellness training business that specializes in creating healthy lifestyles for its patrons. She is a certified Health Coach & Group Fitness Instructor through the American Council on Exercise and a certified Level I Running Coach through Road Runners Club of America, among other qualifications.
To find out more about Optionz Health & Fitness, visit www.optionz.biz.