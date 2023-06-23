BENNINGTON — The parking lot of Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center (SVRCC) was recently the site of celebration, reunion, and appreciation as nearly 100 people gathered to celebrate National Cancer Survivors Day and to mark the 10th anniversary of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders.
The celebration was especially joyous as it marked the relaunch of the annual event that was paused for three years due to COVID. In addition to allowing invited cancer survivors to reconnect with the staff of SVRCC, the day featured a luncheon, live music with local band All Ten & John, and a healthy summer salad preparation with SVMC executive Chef Laura LaCroix. Presentations were made by Dr. Matt Vernon, radiation oncologist and interim director of SVRCC, and Tom Dee, president and CEO of Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
Also in attendance were numerous members of the Cancer Center Community Crusaders, a 10-year-old local nonprofit group of volunteers who provide financial and emotional support to individuals undergoing cancer treatment. The generous spirit of the organization’s members and their numerous efforts and contributions — including over $405,000 raised and provided directly to patients — were acknowledged by Vernon and Dee, who presented the group with a banner marking their milestone 10th anniversary.
Amid the recognition and celebration, members of the Crusaders also took the opportunity to light a flame in honor of those in treatment for or living with cancer, and in remembrance of those lost to cancer.
Rebecca Hewson-Steller, nurse navigator at SVRCC, remarked, “Our community is so very fortunate to have the Crusaders here to support individuals and families as they navigate life while undergoing treatment for cancer. The funds they raise through efforts like tag and bake sales and the annual Cabin Fever Dance go directly to patients to help with costs related to receiving care including gas, food, wigs, and even travel and lodging if second opinions are needed outside the area. They also help with expenses not covered by insurance, such as durable medical equipment and specialty garments. The Crusaders are a testament to the power of community and good-hearted people who want to help others in their time of need.”