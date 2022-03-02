BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) -- a part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) -- is pleased to announce that Leslie Allan Dowd, MD, has joined SVMC Pathology and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Dowd earned his medical degree at the New York Medical College and his bachelor’s degree in at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. He completed a pathology internship at Yale-New Haven Hospital and his residency at the University of California, Davis. He is board certified in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology.
Most recently, Dowd worked as a pathologist at Morton Hospital in Taunton and Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, both in Massachusetts.
Accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and New York State licensed, SVMC’s Laboratory Services and Pathology Department enjoy working relationships with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, The University of Vermont Medical Center, and the Mayo Clinic, which provides convenient access to the Rochester Test Catalog.