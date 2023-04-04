BENNINGTON — Jennifer R. LaChance, MHS, PA-C, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Orthopedics and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. LaChance will practice out of SVMC’s Williamstown, Mass., location, Northern Berkshire Orthopedics.
LaChance holds a bachelor’s in biomolecular science from Central Connecticut State University. She earned a master’s in health sciences and a physician assistant certificate from Duke University in North Carolina.
She has worked as a physician assistant at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass., from 2017 to 2022. She has also worked at Lawrence and Memorial Medical Group and Backus Hospital, both in Connecticut. She is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
SVMC Orthopedics offers preventive and non-surgical treatments, minimally invasive surgery, and surgery for sports injuries, painful joints, and complicated fractures. They execute complete joint replacements, rotator cuff repair, and surgeries on hands, knees, wrists, feet, elbows and ankles. Offices are located at 332 Dewey Street in Bennington and 375 Main Street in Williamstown. For more information and to schedule an appointment with LaChance, call 413-458-4452.