BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. James MacGregor to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group and SVMC General Surgery.
MacGregor received his medical degree from University of Medicine and Health Sciences in St. Kitts. He completed his residency in general surgery at Creighton University School of Medicine in Phoenix. In addition, MacGregor completed an internship with the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Science in Minnesota.
He joins Drs. Julie DiSano, Simon Drew, Graham Moore, and Charles Salem. Through a team-based approach, they provide minimally invasive surgery using the latest evidence-based protocols. SVMC General Surgery is located in Suite 205 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 802-447-5060.