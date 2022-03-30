BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is pleased to welcome urologist Anthony Donaldson, MD, to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam medical group and SVMC Urology. Donaldson is board-certified in urology by the American Board of Urology.
He received his medical degree from Dartmouth Medical School and his bachelor’s in history from Dartmouth College, both in Hanover, N.H. He completed his residency training in urology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He has worked as the department head of Urology at the Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Florida and as a staff urologist at both Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington and Glens Falls Hospital in New York.
Donaldson joins Dr. Andrew Cowder at SVMC Urology. The two worked together at Monument Urology in Bennington from 2009 – 2018. Through a team-based approach, they provide personalized treatment plans designed to resolve urological issues. They offer consultation, diagnostics, surgical services, family planning, and education, including care for incontinence and vasectomy.
SVMC Urology is located in suite 100 of the Medical Office Building at 140 Hospital Drive in Bennington. For more information or to make an appointment, call 802-447-6253.