BENNINGTON — Allison Murphy, FNP, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Orthopedics and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Murphy holds a master of science in Nursing from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, a first assistant certification from the University of Rochester in New York, and a bachelor’s in nursing from Southern Vermont College. In addition, she is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Murphy has worked at SVMC since October 2010, the hospital said Wednesday in a release. She started as a unit coordinator on the hospital’s inpatient units and went on to become a medical-surgical nurse and an operating room nurse. She was a nominee for both the organization’s teamwork award and for the Spirit of Magnet Award in 2019.
SVMC Orthopedics offers preventive and non-surgical treatments, minimally invasive surgery, and surgery for sports injuries, painful joints, and complicated fractures. They execute complete joint replacements, rotator cuff repair, and surgeries on hands, knees, wrists, feet, elbows, and ankles. The office is located at 332 Dewey Street in Bennington. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 802-442-6314 or visit svhealthcare.org/orthopedics.