BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has invited its experts to show those interested in cancer prevention how to increase the enjoyment of healthy plant-based meals for the holidays and beyond.
Including plant-based meals in our diet supports our health, but incorporating those healthy recipes into our routine can seem difficult, especially during the holidays, the hospital said.
The event is called Healthy Holiday Recipes for Cancer Prevention and Support. It is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, via Zoom. It is free and open to all.
SVMC Executive Chef Laura LaCroix will present, while panelists Registered Dietitian Kristin Irace, Family Physician Robert Schwartz, Radiation Oncologist Matthew Vernon, and other special guests offer helpful information about cancer screening and prevention and recipe reviews.
The recipes are described as quick, easy, plant-based and mouthwatering. Cancer survivors and their families will also find the recipes useful for eating well during treatment and beyond.
Participants can cook along with LaCroix from home. Registrants will receive the ingredient list and amounts, so they can prepare in advance and cook throughout the presentation if they like.
Registration is available at svhealthcare.org/Classes-Events or by contacting Ashley Jowett at 802-447-5019 or ashley.jowett@svhealthcare.org.