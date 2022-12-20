BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center staff recently gathered nine boxes packed with hams, turkeys, stuffing mix, canned vegetables, breakfast items, pie-making ingredients, cookie mixes and much more, and will deliver them to nine foster families through the Department for Children and Families.
“Some of the families we work with can’t really afford to have holiday dinners,” Wendy Nolan, resources coordinator with the Department for Children and Families, said. “I am so grateful to the staff of SVMC for making these donations. The food will help foster families enjoy a really abundant and joyful holiday season.”
“This is such a feel-good project,” saidRuth Rudnick, Renal Services director. “Every department I asked was eager to jump in and collect items they thought would help foster families celebrate the holidays.”