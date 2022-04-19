BENNINGTON — For many years, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Annual Heart Hike and Community Wellness Walk has been a favorite event among members of the public and past and current participants in SVMC Cardiac Rehabilitation program.
“Heart disease is a common struggle. Almost everyone knows someone who has heart disease,” said Patty Ryan, RN, the nurse leader of SVMC’s Cardiac Rehab program. “Our goal is to increase awareness around heart disease and its risk factors and to promote the role exercise can play in reducing one’s risk.”
This year’s event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Bennington Elks Lodge on Washington Avenue. One-, two- and three-mile courses are available. The walk is free and open to all, and no preregistration is required. Pre-walk warm ups will be led by SVMC Cardiac Rehab staff.
Participants interested in more information about the event should contact Cardiac Rehabilitation at 802-447-5132.