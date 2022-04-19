SVMC emergency room

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center 

 Bennington Banner file photo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — For many years, the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) Annual Heart Hike and Community Wellness Walk has been a favorite event among members of the public and past and current participants in SVMC Cardiac Rehabilitation program.

“Heart disease is a common struggle. Almost everyone knows someone who has heart disease,” said Patty Ryan, RN, the nurse leader of SVMC’s Cardiac Rehab program. “Our goal is to increase awareness around heart disease and its risk factors and to promote the role exercise can play in reducing one’s risk.”

This year’s event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the Bennington Elks Lodge on Washington Avenue. One-, two- and three-mile courses are available. The walk is free and open to all, and no preregistration is required. Pre-walk warm ups will be led by SVMC Cardiac Rehab staff.

Participants interested in more information about the event should contact Cardiac Rehabilitation at 802-447-5132.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.