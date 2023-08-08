BENNINGTON — Dartmouth Health’s Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) is pleased to announce that Jill Robart was recently honored by the Vermont Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists. The organization recognized Robart’s dedication to and the innovation she brings to diabetes education by bestowing upon her the coveted Vermont Diabetes Care and Education Specialist of the Year Award.
An employee at SVMC for more than 16 years, Robart, RN, BSN, CDCES, has helped thousands of patients successfully manage their diabetes and enjoy the highest level of wellness possible. She also worked as Dover’s Senior Solution representative, served as a community Support and Services at Home (SASH) nurse, and collaborated with the Vermont Department of Health on diabetes prevention and management programs.
According to Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services, “This is a remarkable honor and Jill is a remarkable individual. As a clinical nurse expert, she knows diabetes better than anyone. She has done an amazing job of coaching patients throughout our system, making sure they get the support they need to manage their diabetes and understand insulin and insulin-alternatives. The difference she has made and continues to make through her innovative approaches can’t be overstated.”
“I am honored to be selected by my fellow Vermont Diabetes Educators for this award," Robart said. "We certified diabetes educators often work in a solitary capacity, without a lot of professional feedback, so to be acknowledged for the work you do, by those who understand what you do, is very exciting!”
Robart will be presented the award and plaque in September at the annual Vermont Association of Diabetes Educators Flagship Meeting at the Capital Plaza, Montpelier.