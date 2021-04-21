BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is encouraging people to dispose of their unwanted prescription medications properly on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 24.
The hospital noted that many people who begin to abuse prescriptions find them in the medicine cabinets of family and friends. Disposing of unused medications is one of the most important things community members can do to decrease rates of addiction in their communities, SVMC said.
People can find a take-back location near them at takebackday.dea.gov.
Every day is a prescription drug take-back day at SVMC, where a drug take-back box in the lobby has allowed members of the public to anonymously dispose of 1,649 pounds of unwanted medications since its installation in July 2017.
The box looks like a mailbox, featuring a one-way medicine drop. It can be used to dispose of unused or expired controlled substances, non-controlled substances, and even over-the-counter medications. The box is available to the public 24 hours each day.
Several features ensure security, including a double-locked front panel. Medications can be removed for disposal only when both a member of the Bennington Police Department and a member of the hospital security staff are present. In addition, the box is monitored by video.
Disposing of unused and expired medications at a drug take-back location prevents the drugs from being abused or sold. In the past, people often flushed medications down a toilet or drain, which can cause pharmaceutical contamination of the water supply.
The program was made possible through The Collaborative; Regional Prevention Partnership, a grant from the Vermont Department of Health; and cooperation from the Bennington Police Department.
The Collaborative has facilitated the installation of several other permanent take-back boxes in Bennington County. They are located at the Bennington Police Department; the Bennington Sheriff’s Department; the Manchester Police Department; The Pharmacy, Inc. in Bennington; The Pharmacy-Northshire in Manchester; and the Winhall Police Department.