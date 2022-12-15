BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Southwestern Vermont Health Care have announced that each of the five primary care practices in Vermont — SVMC Deerfield Valley Campus in Wilmington, SVMC Internal Medicine in Bennington, SVMC Northshire Campus in Manchester, SVMC Pediatrics in Bennington and SVMC Pownal Campus — have achieved recognition for providing personalized, effective and efficient primary care. The medical practices have been re-designated as Patient-Centered Medical Homes by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
“The Patient-Centered Medical Home recognition is an outstanding achievement,” said Dr. Trey Dobson, SVMC’s chief medical officer. “It takes an extraordinary commitment to quality and stewardship. Most of all, it reflects our organizational drive to provide the best care for every patient.”
The primary care medical home program identifies practices that promote partnerships between individual patients and their clinicians. A team of doctors, nurses, and other allied health providers oversees each patient’s care. The team ensures that care for each patient’s health needs is coordinated across the health care system.
To receive recognition, a practice must demonstrate its ability to meet six key standards of the Patient-Centered Medical Home model, which was developed by the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Osteopathic Association. The areas include access to care, using tools to identify patients and their information; planning and managing patient care; providing self-care tools; tracking and coordinating care; and a system for measuring and improving performance. Each standard has several subsections. Practices must resubmit for consideration every year.
National Committee for Quality Assurance is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. The committee accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. The committee is committed to providing quality health care information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers.