BENNINGTON — Dr. Kimberley Sampson, an OB-GYN at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, has earned a certification from the Strategic Centre for Obesity Professional Education. This internationally recognized standard of obesity management expertise is designed to promote excellence in obesity prevention and treatment.
Sampson is board certified in obesity medicine, in addition to obstetrics and gynecology. The SCOPE certification provides specialized training in supporting patients with obesity. The training aims to reduce the global burden of the disease, combat stigma associated with obesity and build understanding of obesity as a multifactored disease.
Originally from the United Kingdom, Sampson received her medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, and a degree in biology from the University of South Wales in Wales, U.K. She completed her residency in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Centers in Chicago. She is the chairwoman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at SVMC, and clinical assistant professor in OB-GYN at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, N.H.